RESIDENT Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) president Dr Brian Sampa has dragged the Health Professions Council of Zambia to court over its decision to suspend his practising certificate. Dr Sampa who has applied for leave to commence judicial review in the Lusaka High Court, is seeking a declaration that the purported decision of HPCZ to suspend his Practising Certificate is illegal, irrational, and procedurally improper. He is further seeking, among other reliefs, a declaration that the purported decision of HPCZ in the absence of the Health Professions Council is illegal,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.