FILE: Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Attorney General has argued that the Constitutional Court did not violate any Articles of the Constitution by not allowing Lusaka resident Joseph Busenga to discontinue a matter that was before it. This is a matter in which Busenga has petitioned the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that his rights to freedom of conscience were violated when the Constitutional Court against his will, forced him to litigate a matter where he was seeking an interpretation regarding President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility. According to the answer filed, the Attorney General stated...