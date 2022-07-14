A POLICE officer who was based at Shimabala Police Post in Chilanga has been sentenced to death by hanging for murdering a passenger in 2020. Lusaka High Court Judge Ruth Chibbabbuka ruled that Mazuba Mwiinga, 47, who was charged with the murder of Hillary Kapyanga on July 20, 2020, near the Shimabala Toll Plaza, will be hanged until pronounced dead. In his mitigation earlier on, Mwiinga said he was an officer who was carrying out his duties and was facing possible attacks from people he had stopped. He said the…...



