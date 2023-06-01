THE Lusaka High Court has granted ELNAC Investments Limited and Mfumu Farms Limited permission to commence contempt of court proceedings against Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga. The two firms sought leave of the court to have Muhanga cited for contempt of court over his comments on a matter that was active. Lusaka High Court Judge Elita Phiri Mwikisa granted the two firms leave to commence contempt proceedings against Muhanga after hearing from both parties yesterday. “Upon reading the affidavit of McCloud Chinsubya and upon hearing counsel for the applicants, it is hereby ordered that leave to apply for committal proceedings for contempt of court is hereby granted to the applicants forthwith,” read the ex-parte order for leave to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.