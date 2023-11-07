Former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga with his son Hakaantu with their lawyer, M Phiri from Messrs Makebi Zulu advocates, at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

Former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga with his son Hakaantu with their lawyer, M Phiri from Messrs Makebi Zulu advocates, at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday ordered the state to stop investigating the matter in which former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga, his wife Mercy Musanje, and their son, Hakaantu, are facing corruption-related charges. This was after the defence raised a concern that the state had continued to investigate the matter even when it was already before the court. Meanwhile, a witness has testified that he has been Mwiinga’s tenant since 2020, although he has not met him. Adrian Chibanga, 41, an Agronomist at SeedCo Zambia told the court that he has never personally met Mwiinga but had signed a tenancy agreement. The Anti-Corruption Commission had arrested the accused for possession of property valued at over K41 million and…...