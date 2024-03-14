LUSAKA businessman Sedrick Kasanda has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court facing a charge of aggravated robbery. Kasanda is charged with one count of aggravated robbery Contrary to Section 294 (2) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Kasanda, on August 13, 2023, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown and whilst armed with an offensive weapon namely a firearm, did steal USD 5,000,000 from Micheal Adel Michel Botros, the property of the said Botros. It is alleged that at or immediately before or immediately after the time of such stealing, the accused did use or threaten to use actual violence to Micheal Adel Michel Botros...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.