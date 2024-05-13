A BARMAN has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that a customer told him that he saw the two students accused of engaging in unnatural offences fondling each other’s penises in the bathroom. This is in a matter in which two male students, Brighton Banda, 25, of Avondale and Darius Musukwa, 20, of Kamwala South, are facing two counts of unnatural offences Contrary to Section 155(a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. In count one, it is alleged that Banda, on February 24, 2024, in Lusaka, had carnal knowledge of Musukwa against the order of nature. In count two, particulars of the offence allege that Musukwa, on the same date, had carnal knowledge of Banda against...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.