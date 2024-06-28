A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl broke down in tears on Wednesday as she narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how her father sexually abused her on two occasions. This is the matter in which Francis Kalembula, 45, a businessman of Kalikiliki Compound is charged with incest. When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya, the victim, a grade two pupil, told the court that her father had threatened to beat and kill her if she were to tell anyone about the ordeal. “My mother normally takes us to our aunt’s place [when she is not around] but this time, my father refused and said we would sleep home and that my older brother would sleep in the living room...



