Former President Edgar Lungu with wife, Esther, arriving at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court in a matter she is charged with theft of motor vehicles and other properties in Lusaka on Tuesday 14th May 2024 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

TRIAL in the matter in which former First Lady Esther Lungu and five others are charged with theft could not proceed yesterday as the courtroom that has facilities to enable the defence to play an audio recording during cross examination was unavailable. Meanwhile, police surrounded the Magistrates’ Court Complex and initially denied access to some PF members, including faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda. However, they were later allowed entry into the court premises. This is in a matter in which Esther is jointly charged with James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, both police officers, along with Kapambwe Lungu and Lungu’s niece Catherine Banda, with theft of a motor vehicle. When the matter came up for continued cross examination of the first...