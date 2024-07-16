LUSAKA Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has found businessman Harry Findlay with a case to answer in a matter in which he is facing two counts of holding more than one passport and possessing endorsements of forged immigration stamps. Meanwhile, Magistrate Munyinya has granted Findlay’s application to temporarily release his passport so that he can seek medical attention. In this matter, it is alleged in count one that on October 3, 2022, in Lusaka, Findlay acquired a Zambian passport number ZP021382, purporting to have lost a Zambian passport number ZP013259, when in fact not. In count two, it is alleged that on the same date, Findlay was found in possession of endorsements of forged immigration stamps for the Mwami immigration border control...



