THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found Munir Zulu with a case to answer in a matter where he is accused of making defamatory remarks against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi and RDA Board Chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala. Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has since placed Zulu on his defence and adjourned the case to November 22, 2024. In this matter, Zulu, who is Lumezi Independent member of parliament, is facing three counts of libel. Allegations in count one are that on March 21, 2023, in Lusaka, Zulu with intent to defame, unlawfully published defamatory matters against Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane by way of a press conference in which he alleged that Dr Musokotwane corruptly received money amounting to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here