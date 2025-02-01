A LAWYER representing businessman Harry Findlay has informed the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that his client’s kidney is failing and that he needs urgent medical attention outside the country. Meanwhile, Lusaka Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has set Monday, February 3, 2025, as the date for ruling on Findlay’s application for the release of his passport. In this matter, Findlay is facing two counts of holding more than one passport and being in possession of endorsements of forged immigration stamps. It is alleged in count one that Findlay, on October 3, 2022, in Lusaka, did acquire a Zambian passport number ZP021382 purporting to have lost a Zambian passport number ZP013259, when in fact not. In count two, it is alleged that on...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here