Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and founder member of Chifwani Cassava Concepts Emmanuel Mwamba addresses journalists shortly after signing of Memorandum of Understanding on cassava production with Zhongkai International Company in Lusaka on February 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda has issued a bench warrant against PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba in a matter where he is accused of assaulting a cop. In this matter, Mwamba is facing one count of assault on a cop. It is alleged that Mwamba, on June 14, 2023, in Lusaka, assaulted number 14598 Detective Inspector Steven Simwenda, an officer of the Zambia Police Service in the due execution of his duty. When the matter came up for continuation of defence before Magistrate Kasanda, Thursday, Mwamba was not present before court. Mwamba’s surety, Golden Mwila explained that the accused was in the United States of America and was unwell as he had a dislocated shoulder....