OVER 1,600 residents of Lusaka’s Meanwood Kampasa area have sued Galaun Farms in the High Court, seeking an order that they are the rightful and legal owners of the land. Jatel Zulu and 1,610 others are also seeking an injunction restraining Galaun Farms whether by themselves, their agents, their servants or whosoever from further evicting people from their land, destroying, encroaching and demolishing structures being build or doing any other activity on their land until further order of the court or final determination of the matter. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Zulu stated that in 2023, Galaun Farms reported her and four others to the police for criminal trespass, leading to their...



