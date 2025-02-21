THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 40-year-old man of Chilanga to nine months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing assorted items valued at K30,000 belonging to his father. This is in a matter where Barton Simfukwe is accused of theft Contrary to Section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. When the matter came up for facts before Lusaka Magistrate Nsunge Chanda during the first Mobile Court Session at the Lusaka Correctional Facility, the case was called by state prosecutor Hastings Sichone. According to the facts read by Sichone, on the material day, Barton’s father, Bruce Simfukwe, discovered that among others things, two solar panels and two grill doors worth K30,000 were missing. Sichone...



