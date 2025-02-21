Former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo being moved from Chilenje Police Post were he was being held in Lusaka on Monday 4th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FORMER Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has asked the High Court to dismiss a matter in which ACC wants the court to forfeit to the state five properties belonging to him and his wife, Nancy, for lack of merit. Lusambo says the state’s application for forfeiture must fail for lack of substantive evidence as it had not provided any proof to demonstrate that the properties constituted tainted property or were acquired through illicit means. In this matter, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to forfeit five properties belonging to Bowman Lusambo and Nancy, to the state. In his affidavit in support of the motion, ACC Investigations Officer Mulenga Mulenga has told the court that...