THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced two maids to 18 months simple imprisonment for stealing K1,989 cash and other assorted items from their employer valued at K262,989. In this matter, Ruth Banda, 22, and Esnart Mbewe were charged with one count of theft by servant Contrary to Section 272 and 278 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence alleged that Banda and Mbewe, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2024, and October 1, 2024, in Lusaka, being persons employed by Tamara Mwale as house maids, jointly and whilst acting together, did steal one HP Laptop, five assorted handbags, seven assorted suits, 10 assorted pairs of shoes, 16 assorted trousers,...



