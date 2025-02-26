THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed a petition by Citizens First Pambashe parliamentary candidate Ezekiel Kayumba which was asking the court to set a new date for filing of nominations following his disqualification by the Electoral Commission of Zambia. Kayumba had dragged ECZ to the High Court, seeking a declaration that the Commission’s decision to invalidate his nomination paper was unfair, illegal and null and void. Kayumba, who is differently abled, was also seeking an order that a new nomination date be set with a properly gazetted time-table. According to the petition, Kayumba stated that as the Returning Officer was about to issue him a receipt for the nomination fees, an unknown man handed the officer a note stating that...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here