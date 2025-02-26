A FRAUD and Financial Crimes Investigator has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how during interviews, Kelvin Sampa admitted to having custody of a safe together with a ‘Mr Omar’ but claimed that he did not know how the genuine dollars turned out to be fake. Detective Inspector Peter Phiri, 45, also testified that 49 bundles of counterfeit United States dollars were found in Sampa’s Porsche. This is in a matter where former Kasama PF MP Kelvin Sampa is facing four counts of illegal possession of forged banknotes, theft by agent and possession of paper or implements for forgery. When the matter came up for continuation of trial before Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga, Phiri said in October 2024, he was assigned...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here