CHILUBI PF MP Mulenga Fube has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) team which was in place when Munir Zulu is alleged to have defamed two Cabinet Ministers was corrupt, hence its disbandment. Fube has told the court that the ACC could have hidden information on the alleged investigations it was carrying out in respect of Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane and his Infrastructure counterpart, Charles Milupi. Meanwhile, Fube says he is shocked that only Zulu was charged after they held a joint press briefing. This is in a matter where Zulu, who is Lumezi Independent MP, is accused of making defamatory remarks against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi and RDA Board Chairperson...



