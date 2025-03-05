CHILANGA UPND MP Sipho Hlazo has narrated to the Lusaka High Court how he was called by an unknown person who claimed to have been in possession of a laptop belonging to Bernard Chomba, the deceased whose body was found next to his wife’s in Kasupe area more than two years ago. Hlazo also told the court that he knew Chomba and occasionally spoke to him. He told the court that the Kasupe couple was murdered on their farm in 2022. This is in a matter where a garden boy, Godfrey Phiri, is facing two counts of murder. It is alleged in counts one and two, that Phiri, between November 19 and 22, 2022 in Lusaka, did murder Bernard Chomba...



