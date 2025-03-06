Some UPND supporters matching to Kafue Civic Centre protesting against conduct of Kafue Mayor Buumba Malambo and her husband Kelly Liwanga who is Mungu Ward UPND councillor.

Some UPND supporters matching to Kafue Civic Centre protesting against conduct of Kafue Mayor Buumba Malambo and her husband Kelly Liwanga who is Mungu Ward UPND councillor.

A UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) cadre has sued the state in the High Court, seeking K2 million in damages for unlawful wounding and malicious prosecution after he was shot by police during a UPND rally in Mongu in 2021. Wamundila Wamundila, who was a Grade Nine pupil at the time of the incident, has cited the Attorney General as the respondent. He is demanding K1.5 million for unlawful wounding and an additional K500,000 for false imprisonment. He is also seeking compensation for trauma, emotional distress, and mental anguish, along with interest on the amount due. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry through his lawyers, Messrs. Hibajene Mulunda Advocates, Wamundila stated that...