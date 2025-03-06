THE case involving a Mozambican traditional doctor and a Zambian man accused of attempting to harm President Hakainde Hichilema through sorcery failed to take off yesterday due to the absence of prosecution witnesses. When the matter came up before Lusaka Magistrate Fine Mayambu, the state informed the court that its witnesses were not present, prompting a request for an adjournment. The accused, Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, a Mozambican traditional doctor, and Leonard Phiri, a resident of Sinda District in Eastern Province, are charged with professing knowledge of witchcraft contrary to Section 5 of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia. The prosecution alleges that between November 22 and 24, 2024, the duo jointly pretended to exercise supernatural powers...



