Isaac Mwanza making a contribution during the public following the Bill 10 discussion organized by News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Zambian Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) has argued that all applicants for Zambian citizenship, including refugees, should undergo a non-discriminatory scrutiny process. ZCLU Executive Director Isaac Mwanza has clarified that his petition does not seek automatic citizenship for refugees through registration. Instead, he is challenging the legal definition of “ordinarily resident” as provided in Section 2 of the Citizenship of Zambia Act. Mwanza contends that this definition is inconsistent with Article 266 of the Constitution and should be declared null and void. In his petition, Mwanza is requesting the Constitutional Court to interpret Articles 37, 42(b), and 266 of the Constitution in conjunction with Sections 20(1)(c) and 49 of the Refugees Act No. 1 of 2017. He seeks a ruling...