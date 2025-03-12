THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard how 39 sachets of cannabis were concealed in five speakers and found in the possession of a Tanzanian national. In this case, Ally Omary Hassan is charged with trafficking in psychotropic substances, contrary to Section 15(1) (2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 35 of 2021, as read with Statutory Instrument Number 119 of 1995 of the Laws of Zambia. The particulars of the offence allege that on December 2, 2024, in Lusaka, Hassan, acting jointly with unknown persons, trafficked 10.4 kilograms of cannabis without lawful authority. When the matter came up for the continuation of trial before Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli on Tuesday, DEC Investigations Officer Harriet Musumali identified 39 packets...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here