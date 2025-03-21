A 51-YEAR-OLD detective inspector from Kanyama Police has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for abuse of authority, after he allegedly released suspects while intoxicated on New Year’s eve. Titus Phiri is charged with one count of abuse of authority of office, contrary to Sections 21(1)(a) and 41(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Phiri, on December 31, 2024, in Lusaka, being a police officer under the employ of the Zambia Police, did arbitrarily abuse the authority of his office by releasing Kelvin Mwape, Kennedy Musonda, Jane Fletcher Nkhosani, Laston Ngosa, Agness Mwaba, Maclean Shamaubi, Calledi Mumeka and David Sibalwa from lawful custody, an act prejudicial...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here