Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and Osisa, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER ACC Board Chairperson Musa Mwenye, State Counsel, has reached a consent judgement with Kankoyo UPND MP Heartson Mabeta in a libel case. Mabeta has admitted that his statement, to the effect that Mwenye attempted to intimidate Justice Charles Kafunda to rule in favour of his client so that he could receive a commission was completely unsubstantiated, patently false and defamatory. Mabeta has also agreed to publish a public apology for the defamatory remarks he made about Mwenye. In this matter, Mwenye was seeking an injunction to restrain Mabeta, his agents and servants from further publishing or causing to be published defamatory statements against him. He also sought exemplary damages, costs of and incidental to the action and interest. In...