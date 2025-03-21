Resident DoctorsAssociation of Zambia (RDAZ) at the University Teaching Hospital go-slow continues as they demand for salary arrears and improved working conditions in Lusaka on May 31, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TWO medical doctors have taken legal action against the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ), demanding a court order compelling the association to allow them to participate in the 2025 general elections. In this matter, Dr Zacks Ndumba and Dr Samuel Siyanga have sued RDAZ General Secretary Dr Monday Sichula, seeking a declaration that their disqualification from the association’s April 2025 national elections was unconstitutional, and therefore null and void. The duo is also requesting an injunction to restrain RDAZ from proceeding with the scheduled elections until the matter is resolved by the court. According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, the plaintiffs stated that they are fully paid-up members of RDAZ and...