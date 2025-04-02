KOMBONI Investments Limited Director Lute Kasoma has petitioned the High Court to discharge an ex-parte interim preservation order granted in favour of MUVI TV proprietor Stephen Nyirenda, arguing that the order has severely impacted the company’s operations. Kasoma informed the court that as a result of the preservation order, Komboni Investments has been unable to pay rent, meet its statutory obligations to the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), or fulfill other financial commitments. She noted that the company’s unpaid NAPSA returns amount to K13,068.88, with outstanding penalties reaching K41,949.96. The legal dispute stems from Nyirenda’s lawsuit against his ex-wife, Lesa Kasoma, who is the director of Komboni Radio, and Komboni Investments Limited. Nyirenda seeks an order compelling Lesa to transfer...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here