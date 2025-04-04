A MOZAMBICAN traditional healer has denied claims that he entered Zambia to harm President Hakainde Hichilema through witchcraft, telling the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the police fabricated the accusations.

Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, testified that he never confessed to any wrongdoing and that it was the police who insisted that he and his co-accused were witches. He also refuted claims that he was found in possession of charms, stating that he only had medicinal substances.

Candunde and his co-accused, Leonard Phiri, a Zambian traditional healer from Sinda District in Eastern Province, face charges of professing knowledge of witchcraft, contrary to Section 5 of the Witchcraft Act Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia. They are also accused of possessing charms, a violation of Section 11(2) of the same Act.

According to the prosecution, between November 22 and 24, 2024, the duo allegedly pretended to exercise supernatural powers meant to cause fear.

When the case resumed before Magistrate Fine Mayambu, Candunde recounted that he and Phiri were blindfolded and taken to Zambia Police Headquarters, where they were interrogated.

“On November 22, 2024, we were taken out from the place where they had hidden us. We were picked in the morning and blindfolded and that’s how we arrived at Police Headquarters. We were told to show the medicine that we have and to explain how we use our medicine. At that time, they didn’t have a chance to ask us what language we were using. I speak Nyanja very well and Portuguese because I was born in Mozambique,” he said.

He further stated that before giving any explanation, he requested to speak to the Mozambican Ambassador to Zambia, but his request was ignored.

“Before I started explaining, I asked that they allow me to go to my Ambassador so that they could help me with what I was going through. It was a big room. There were many people, more than 10. The ones who were asking us questions were a group of people, it wasn’t one person only,” he said .

When questioned by his lawyer, Agrippa Malando, whether he had confessed to coming to Zambia to bewitch someone, Candunde denied the claim.

“The witness said you confessed that you came here to bewitch someone?” Malando asked.

“They are the ones who were saying those words, not me,” Candunde replied.

Asked who said the words, Candunde said it was the police officers who were present during the interviews after they saw the medicine.

“Specifically, what did the police say?” Malando asked further.

“The police were saying what we have caught you with this, that you are witches. We have found you with two cases of witchcraft and they read our cases. After they finished reading our cases, we asked them to explain how we use our medicine, not to bewitch someone,” Candunde replied.

Candunde also alleged that he and his co-accused were coerced into making statements that aligned with the police’s narrative.

“We were arrested and didn’t have freedom. We were doing everything because we were being forced. What I can say is that we had no freedom,” he said.

Asked during cross examination by the state prosecution to confirm whether he had been found with charms, Candunde replied in the negative, stating that he was found with medicine.

“I was found with medicine, not charms,” he said.

Asked how many police officers were in the conference room during the interviews, Candunde said they were more than 10.

Further asked how many police officers wore uniforms, Candunde said only two wore uniforms and had guns.

“Are you able to tell court if there was anything that threatened you in this room?” the prosecution asked.

“Yes it was there,” Candunde replied.

“How were you forced?” the prosecution asked.

“That we should be saying what they want and not what we know,” replied Candunde.

Phiri, 42, supported Candunde’s testimony, stating that they were traditional healers, not witches. He claimed they had come to Zambia to treat a patient, not to engage in witchcraft.

“On December 16, 2024, when we were taken to Police Headquarters. We were taken to an office. We were blindfolded with a cloth and when we arrived, they removed the cloth. We were the three of us. There were many (police officers), I did not count. They were saying we have found you doing the work of witchdoctors but you are witches. We responded that we were doctors,” he said.

He further testified that they were beaten and threatened while in custody before being taken to Police Headquarters for questioning.

“When we reached the office, we were not threatened. But at the police station where we came from that is where a lot of things happened. When we were picked from where we were staying, at around 20:00 hours. We were beaten and threatened and they started questioning us why we were here and we told them that there was a patient we came to heal,” he said.

When asked if he had reported the beatings at Police Headquarters, Phiri admitted he had not.

“In the conference room, was there any police officer from the other camp where you were beaten?” the prosecution asked.

“No,” Phiri replied.

Earlier before the state closed its case in the trial within a trial, Mutinta Moonga, 34, a Scenes of Crime Officer based at Zambia Police Headquarters said the duo was not forced during the interviews.

“On November 28, 2024, whilst on duty, I was directed by the Director of Forensics to attend the interview which was conducted in the conference room at Police Headquarters. It is by that time when I joined Chief Inspector Bumelo, Inspector Martha Phiri and Inspector Silishebo. My role was to inspect the proceedings of the interview. The environment was friendly, favorable, [there was] enough space, there is a big table and chairs. Also, the room is well ventilated with an air-con for it is used for other meetings,” she said.

“I also witnessed where Chief Inspector Bumelo did the warn and caution to two male suspects namely Jayden Mabulessi and Leonard Phiri. He also went ahead and informed them about their rights to representation in the form of a lawyer, a friend or a relative. In conclusion, they were not forced. They gave their response freely”.

She also testified that the entire interview was recorded, contradicting claims of coercion.

“What was being recorded in this video?” asked the prosecution.

“The entire interview, starting from the warn and caution,” she replied.

Asked during cross examination by Malando whether she was a scenes of crime officer, Moonga replied in the affirmative.

But when asked what scene of crime she had visited, Moonga said she did not visit any.

“You can confirm that what you were doing in the conference room was none of your duties?” Malando asked.

“I was witnessing the procedure,” Moonga replied.

“But witnessing is not one of your duties. You can confirm?” Malando asked further.

“Yes,” Moonga replied.

Asked how many conference rooms were there at Zambia Police Headquarters, Moonga said there was only one.

But when asked whether there was a conference room near Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba’s office, Moonga replied in the affirmative.

“Did you also hear my client Jasten say the Mozambican Embassy should be informed?” Malando asked.

“No,” Moonga replied.

Magistrate Mayambu adjourned the matter to April 11, 2025, for ruling and continuation of trial.