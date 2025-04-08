IBA accountant Francis Chipyoka and two police officers appeared before the Lusaka High Court yesterday in the matter where they are jointly charged with a systems engineer for the murder of IBA Director General Guntila Muleya. The accused did not take plea due to the absence of the third accused, who was unwell. In this case, Chipyoka, 42, is jointly charged with M’Thusani Baza Dokowe, 29, a police officer; Alex Caleb Zulu, 30, also a police officer, and Samuel Baza Dokowe, 37, an engineer. The four are charged with murder, contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that the four, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together...



