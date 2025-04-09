PROFESSOR Luke Mumba yesterday told the Lusaka High Court that there was nothing he did during his tenure as University of Zambia (UNZA) vice chancellor which can be described as shortsighted. Professor Mumba, however, admitted to producing a confidential document; a lease between UNZA and Graduare Property Development, in his bundle of documents without authority from the Institution. Meanwhile, Professor Mumba had a hard time answering Mutembo Nchito State Counsel’s questions during cross examination as he told the court that he did not know what a metaphor and figure of speech is. In 2022, Professor Mumba and former UNZA deputy vice chancellor Dr Tamala Kambikambi sued Sampa Kabwela and The Mast Newspapers, demanding damages for libel. Professor Mumba and Dr...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here