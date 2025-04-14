THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has extended PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba’s bench warrant in a matter where he is accused of assaulting a cop. This was after Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda Kalisilira heard that the state had not executed the warrant of arrest, issued in February, against Mwamba. In this matter, Mwamba is facing one count of assault on a cop. It is alleged that Mwamba, on June 14, 2023, in Lusaka, assaulted number 14598 Detective Inspector Steven Simwenda, an officer of the Zambia Police Service in the due execution of his duty. When the matter came up for return of bench warrant, state prosecutor Robert Malama called the case. Malama informed the court...



