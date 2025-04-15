THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday failed to deliver judgement in the matter where media blogger Elias Musyani is accused of harassing artiste Elton Mulenga, alias Yo Maps, and his wife, Kidist, online. This was due to the absence of the trial magistrate, Mutinta Mwenya. Musyani is facing two counts of harassment utilising means of electronic communication, contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence in count one are that Musyani, between April 8, 2024, and April 18, 2024, in Lusaka, using a computer system, intentionally did initiate an electronic communication on his Facebook page called Elias Musyani with the intent to coerce, intimidate,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here