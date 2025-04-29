DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, to forfeit to the state 76 mopane Colophospermum logs and an Actros truck belonging to NGOMAC Trading, arguing that they are tainted properties. According to an affidavit in support of the notice of motion, Benjamin Wishikoti, a Senior Wildlife Police Officer at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, stated that during investigations on August 20, 2024, he and five other officers discovered 76 mopane logs in a truck. Wishikoti stated that the two individuals found in possession of the mopane logs, including the truck driver, failed to produce any documentation for their transportation. “On August 20, 2024, at around 22:00 hours, I...