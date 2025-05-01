Munir Zulu and his wife shortly after he was convicted in once count of sedition - Picture by Taonga Tembo

LUSAKA Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda Kalisilira has convicted former Lumezi Independent MP Munir Zulu in a matter where he was charged with sedition for stating that the President was going to dissolve Parliament. However, Magistrate Kalisilira adjourned the matter to May 2, 2025, for mitigation and sentencing due to defence lawyer Boniface Chiwala’s absence. In this matter, Zulu is facing one count of seditious practices contrary to Section 57 (1) (e) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. It is alleged that on September 6, 2023, in Lusaka, Zulu uttered seditious words on social media, to which he claimed to have had reliable information that, “the President was going to dissolve Parliament on Friday, September...