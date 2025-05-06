A POLICE reserve has narrated to the Lusaka High Court how he, together with two police officers accused of murdering former IBA DG Guntila Muleya, apprehended him at Mika Convention Centre. William Shawa, 33, of Garden compound, told the court that he was informed that they were apprehending Muleya as he had stolen a lot of money from someone. Meanwhile, Shawa became emotional and teary while identifying Caleb Zulu to the court, saying “I am sorry,” as he held the accused on the shoulder. In this case, Francis Chipyoka, 42, is jointly charged with M’Thusani Baza Dokowe, 29, a police officer; Alex Caleb Zulu, 30, also a police officer, and Samuel Baza Dokowe, 37, an engineer. The four are charged...