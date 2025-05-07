A POLICE reserve has told the Lusaka High Court that he did not witness the murder of former IBA Director General Guntila Muleya. William Shawa, 33, also told the court that he did not check the police cells at Lusaka Central Police to confirm that M’Thusani Baza Dokowe and Alex Caleb Zulu had left the deceased there after apprehending him. Meanwhile, Sahwa denied picking the deceased from police cells and executing him himself. In this case, Francis Chipyoka, 42, is jointly charged with M’Thusani Baza Dokowe, 29, a police officer; Alex Caleb Zulu, 30, also a police officer, and Samuel Baza Dokowe, 37, an engineer. The four are charged with murder, contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code, Chapter...