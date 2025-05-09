TRIAL in a matter in which Malole PF MP Robert Kalimi is accused of stealing a motor vehicle is set to commence on May 21, 2025. This was after the matter was adjourned due to the trial court Magistrate, Idah Phiri Mupemo, being indisposed. In this matter, Kalimi is facing one count of theft of motor vehicle contrary to Section 281(A) of the Penal Code Chapter 87of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of offence allege that Kalimi, on an unknown date but between January, 2020 and March 31, 2023, in Lusaka, did steal a motor vehicle namely Golf Volkswagen Registration number BCC 6524zm valued at K449,000, the property of Matildah Kitenge. When the matter came up for commencement of trial...