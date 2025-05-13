Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda on May 22, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka High Court has quashed former president Edgar Lungu’s press aide Amos Chanda’s 12-month sentence in a matter in which he was charged with the theft of a court document. According to the appeal judgement, Justice Situmbeko Chocho held that there were discrepancies in the prosecution’s evidence against Chanda, who is also a UPND media team member. In May 2024, Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga convicted and sentenced Chanda to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for the theft of a court document and also imposed a fine of K5,000 on him for destroying evidence. The court record in question related to the matter in which Chanda was jointly charged with Intelligent Mobility Solutions board chairman Walid El Nahas and...