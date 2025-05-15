THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed the Bank of Zambia’s application to throw out the case in which a British bank has requested a judicial review of BoZ’s decision to liquidate Investrust Bank Plc. BoZ had asked the High Court to dismiss the matter for multiplicity of actions. In this case, the Bank of Nevis International Limited is requesting a stay on the execution of BoZ’s decision until a tribunal is constituted or until further court orders are issued. Michael Jenseabla Prest, the bank’s authorised signatory and shareholder representative, has named the Minister of Finance and National Planning, the Attorney General and BoZ as respondents. However, Owen Mooka, the central bank’s Acting Assistant Director for Problem Bank Management and Deposit...