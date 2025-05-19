LUSAKA High Court Judge Susan Wanjelani has sentenced a 38-year-old gardener to 45 years imprisonment with hard labour for having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 14-year-old daughter. In another matter, Justice Wanjelani has sentenced a 67-year-old man to 45 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 10-year-old girl. In the case of incest, Kennedy Chundwe of Roma North township was charged with incest and was alleged to have between November 2022, and August 11, 2023, in Lusaka, had carnal knowledge of his biological daughter aged 14. During trial, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court heard that on August 11, 2023, the victims’ mother found Chundwe in the daughters’ bedroom sleeping on the bed. She testified that the convict stood up and...