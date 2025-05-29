THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, has dismissed the ACC’s originating process for non-conviction-based forfeiture of three properties in Silverest Gardens belonging to Bowman Lusambo due to abuse of court process. The High Court has stated that it is an absurdity and an attempt to abuse the court process for the ACC to apply for a non-conviction-based forfeiture order for the same properties that were forfeited to the state by the Magistrates’ Court. In this matter, the ACC cited Lusambo, his wife Nancy, Mukuka Munkonge and ZDA-Henan Guoji Development Company Limited as respondents. The commission wanted property numbers F/609/E/44/B/9 and F/609/E/50, both located in Chamba Valley, as well as houses HT: T3 HN#:248, HT: T3 HN#:249 and...