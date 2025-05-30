THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced former University of Zambia Students’ Union (UNZASU) president Gabriel Banda to eight months imprisonment with hard labour for proposing violence at the institution. This follows after Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda convicted Banda for the offence on Thursday but reserved his sentence to yesterday. In this matter, Banda was facing a charge of proposing violence or breaches of the law to assemblies contrary to Section 91(a)(b)(c) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations in the case were that Banda, on September 18, 2023, in Lusaka, without lawful excuse to the University of Zambia (UNZA) Assembly, did make a statement to cause an act calculated to lead to destruction...