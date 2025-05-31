A FORENSIC ballistics expert has told the Lusaka High Court that the gunshot wound on late former Home Affairs minister Lt Ronnie Shikapwasha was caused by a single shot within a very close range. Meanwhile, Isaac Kalimanshila also told the court that eight pellets were extracted from Shikapwasha’s body during surgery while 13 pellets were extracted during his post-mortem. This is the matter in which Shikapwasha’s widow, Jane Lusengo, 73, is facing one count of murder. It is alleged that on January 15, 2024, in Lusaka, Lusengo unlawfully caused the death of Ronnie Shikapwasha. When the matter came up for continuation of trial before High Court Judge Conceptor Zulu, Thursday, Kalimanshila said the trajectory of the bullet was from left...