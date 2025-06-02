A LUSAKA resident has sued an Administrator of the estate of the Late Ruth Mwila Mvula demanding an order that he pays K1.5 million, an amount he purported to have sold farm L/11326 belonging to the deceased. Muzondi Manda, a nephew to the deceased and suing in his capacity as a beneficiary of the estate also wants an order that the sale of farm L/11326 by Raphael Yanani Mwila to Esther Chanda Mpoha is null and void as there was no authority from court granted in respect of the said sale. Manda also wants an order that Mpoha, who is Co – founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Savenda Management Services (SMS) yields vacant possession of L/11326 to the...