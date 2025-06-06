THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a 38-year-old woman of Kuku compound to one-year simple imprisonment for trafficking in 114.6 grams of cannabis. In this matter, Irene Nkhata was facing one count of trafficking in psychotropic substances. Allegations in the case were that Nkhata, on February 27, 2025, trafficked in 114.6 grams of cannabis without lawful authority. When the matter came up for allocation before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, it was allocated to Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli. When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Mwamfuli, Nkhata admitted the trafficking charge. Asked by Magistrate Mwamfuli what she was doing with the marijuana she was found in possession of, Nkhata said she was smoking it. Nkhata told the...