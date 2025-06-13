A DETECTIVE Chief Inspector has told the Lusaka High Court how he discovered several items of male clothing soiled with vomit and faeces in Chikumbi area, items allegedly dumped by one of the accused in the high-profile Meanwood human trafficking case. Detective Shabang’amba Choompo has also testified that multiple pairs of men’s shoes, along with empty and partially filled plastic containers, some suspected to contain urine, were found at the site. This is the matter in which Stephen Sitali, a driver, is jointly charged with Jairos Njobvu, 30, also a driver, and Phythias Mayembe, 43, a business executive. The three face 29 counts of trafficking in persons following the discovery of 29 deceased Ethiopian men in Lusaka’s Meanwood area on...