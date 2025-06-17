THE Lusaka Magistrate Court has found former Kasama MP Kelvin Sampa with a case to answer in a matter where he is accused of theft by agent, illegal possession of forged bank notes, and possession of materials used for forgery. In the first count, it is alleged that between July 27 and September 30, 2024, Sampa, while acting with unknown persons, stole US$70,000 which had been entrusted to him by Kunihiro Fugishima for the purchase of gold. In the second count, Sampa is alleged to have stolen another US$80,000, which had been given to him by Satoshi Sakamoto for a similar gold transaction, between August 26 and September 30, 2024. In the third count, Sampa is accused of being in...