THE Lusaka High Court has heard that the late Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General, Gutila Muleya, called for help at Mika Convention Centre near the gate. Meanwhile, Muleya’s mother, Lucy Siawiyi, broke down in court as a witness described hearing calls for help from Muleya. Testifying before Justice Vincent Siloka, Monday, a gardener at Mika Convention Centre, Frank Kampamba, 26, said Muleya was handcuffed the time he was calling for help. In this case, four individuals; Francis Chipyoka, 42, M’Thusani Baza Dokowe, 29 (a police officer), Alex Caleb Zulu, 30 (also a police officer), and Samuel Baza Dokowe, 37 (an engineer), are jointly charged with murder. The offence is contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87...